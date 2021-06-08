Flat in Burj Khalifa to Lamborghini: Expensive gifts that Shilpa Shetty got from Raj Kundra

Mumbai: An actor, dancer, fitness enthusiast, businesswoman and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra has donned many feathers to her hat in her nearly three decades of career in Bollywood. She is undoubtedly one of the most sought after and popular actresses of Indian cinema. She enjoys a huge fan following and has delivered many hit films.

Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, in which she had a supporting role. In his career stretched over decades, Shilpa has given many memorable performances.

The actress married Raj Kundra on November 22 in 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Viaan, who was born in 20212, and baby daughter Samisha.

Today, Shilpa Shetty turned an year older and fabulous as she is ringing in her 46th birthday. On her special day, let us take a look at the most expensive gifts that Raj Kundra has pampered Shilpa Shetty with!

1. Rs 3 crore finger ring

The gorgeous diva Shilpa Shetty wears a diamond that shines almost as bright as her. Her husband-business tycoon Raj Kundra, presented the actress with a 20-carat ring, which reportedly costs Rs 3 crores.

2. Super lavish flat in Burj Khalifa

In 2012, Raj Kundra purchased a swanky flat at 19th floor of world’s tallest tower–Burj Khalifa, Dubai as a wedding anniversary gift to Shilpa Shetty. According to reports, the flat was worth Rs 50 crore. Shilpa received the most expensive wedding anniversary gift ever in Bollywood’s history—to own an apartment in a building where normal people find it bank-breaking to even spend a day.

3. Swanky wheels

Speaking of automobiles, along with many other cars like the BMW Z4 that Raj has gifted Shilpa, the blue Lamborghini he gifted her broke headlines. Even before the luxury car got a launch in India, the Kundras had it in their garage.

4. Luxurious properties across the world

Shilpa Shetty has often mentioned that she always dreamt of a sea-facing villa and so, hubby dearest decided to buy one in Mumbai where the actor spends most of her time. The sea-facing royal mansion in Mumbai is called, ‘Kinara’.

Raj Kundra has gifted many properties to Shilpa Shetty across the world. He presented magnificent seven-bedroom property called ‘Raj Mahal’ in Weybridge, Surrey. Besides this, he also decided to buy Shilpa a flat worth more than Rs 7 crore in Central London.

Speaking about her professional front, she is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer season 4. Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.