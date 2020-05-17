Flight from Chicago with 168 evacuees lands at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The 9th evacuation flight of Air India from the Chicago (USA) with 168 passengers landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Sunday.

The Vande Bharat Flight National Carrier Air India AI 126, Chicago (USA) Via Delhi landed at Hyderabad flight from Chicago (USA) Via Delhi landed at 4:45 a.m. with 168 passengers on board, an airport spokesperson informed.

The passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of Hyderabad International Airport.

This was the 9th flight to land in Hyderabad under the Vande Bharat mission, aimed at evacuation of stranded Indians from various countries.

