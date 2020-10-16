Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale: SBI offers instant discount

New Delhi: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale is live for everyone. Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) offers instant discount to credit and debit card holders.

Instant discount for SBI credit, debit cardholders

During the sale that will end on 21st October, SBI debit card and credit card holders will get a discount of 10 percent. In order to avail the offer, buyers have to ensure that their cart value excluding grocery is more than or equal to Rs. 5000.

For grocery items, the cart value should be more than or equal to Rs. 1500.

It may be mentioned that Rs. 1250 is the maximum discount per card during the offer period.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale

On Thursday, Flipkart said that it has partnered with more than 100 brands this festive season to help bring their wide range of products across 2,000 fashion stores onto the e-commerce marketplace.



Spread across more than 300 cities, this partnership will enable brands to showcase their available retail selection to near-by pincodes, helping customers get visibility to a wider selection and then delivered to them through Flipkart’s supply chain.



Flipkart said this partnership holds importance for hundreds of brands to get access to an omnichannel route that enables them to stay connected with their customers.



“The future of shopping is an integrated model where the lines will be blurred, ultimately creating a win-win situation for consumers, brands and sellers,” Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said in a staement.



“With this approach, we are bridging the gap that currently exists for firstly, aspiring customers in tier 3 cities and beyond, who are seeking the best of current fashion trends, but have limited access; and secondly, for customers in metros who are seeking fresh fashion in a minimum timeframe.”



Flipkart said this initiative widens the choice of products for its over 250 million consumers and will meet the evolving needs of those who prefer shopping online from the safety of their homes, in metros, tier-2 regions and beyond.





