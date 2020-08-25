Flipkart pledges 100% transition to electric vehicles by 2030

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday said that it will transition its entire fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) within the decade by joining the non-profit Climate Groups global electric mobility initiative, EV100.

The ‘EV100; initiative brings together forward-looking companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.

Flipkart said it will go for a phased integration of electric vehicles into its entire fleet — directly owned or leased corporate fleets — by 2030.

This will be done through placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain premises, conducting awareness programmes and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles.

“With our scale & scope and intense focus on Sustainability agenda, we believe we can play a significant role in not just fast tracking the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

Over the past year, Flipkart has worked towards creating a wide network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, regulators, policy makers, skill development agencies, aggregators and original equipment manufacturers to work on various areas.

These include designing and the manufacturing of EVs optimised for e-commerce while supporting market demand for EVs to emerge as a mainstream mobility solution.

“Flipkart will play a significant role in fostering innovation in technology and exchanging knowledge on e-mobility within our global network of committed businesses,” said Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group.

“To help make swift emissions cuts and improve air quality for the long-term, we urge more Indian companies to follow suit, sending a powerful signal of support to policymakers wishing to see a faster roll-out of Evs.”

Flipkart said its initiative will support India’s ambition of ensuring 30 per cent electric mobility by 2030.

Source: IANS