Flipkart to launch app to boost local entrepreneurship

Online shopping website Flipkart announced the launch of Shopsy, today, an app that will enable Indians to start their online businesses without any investment.

With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023 as they reap the benefits of digital commerce.

With the ability to influence their local network and fulfill their aspirations, users of Shopsy will be able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 Crore products offered by Flipkart sellers, ranging across Fashion, Beauty, Mobiles, Electronics and Home, among others with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps.

Users can simply register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers and begin their online entrepreneurial journey. Budding entrepreneurs can now set up their business as long as they have access to a network of people that trust them, without the hassle of investment, inventory or logistics management.

The users can share catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

The commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered. This platform aims at providing new to digital commerce consumers access to products by simplifying the process through interactions with a trusted person.

Further, with the onset of the pandemic, several individual entrepreneurs have struggled to realise their ambitions and faced logistical on-ground challenges that stalled their businesses to take off.

The pandemic has further induced a structural shift in the way entrepreneurs conduct business, consumers shop, and persuaded many small and micro businesses to adopt digital commerce to remain profitable. This has also created a huge opportunity for innovative e-commerce models that helps these businesses become digital brands, catering to pan India customer bases.