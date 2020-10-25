Floating dead body creates panic at Lotus pond Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Lotus pond after a dead body of a person was found floating in water. On early Sunday morning a morning walker found the dead body noticed the dead body and alerted the police.

A team of Banjara Hills police station reached the spot and retrieved the dead body. The deceased is identified as Mohammed Ahmeduddin aka Altaf a resident of IAS colony.

The dead body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for conducting autopsy and investigation is underway.