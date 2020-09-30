Flood condition worsens in Assam

Guwahati: The flood condition in Assam deteriorated marginally on Wednesday with over 2.83 lakh people affected across eight districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 2.83 lakh persons are hit due to floods in Biswanath, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, and West Karbi Anglong districts.

At present 432 villages are underwater and 26,652 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Nagaon is the worst hit with 2.08 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,600 persons and Goalpara with over 11,400 people, the report said.

Till Tuesday, 2.79 lakh people were affected in the deluge across 12 districts in the state.

The toll in the three waves of floods in the state stands at 120.

Roads, bridges, culverts, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Morigaon, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar districts, ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger marks at Dhubri town, Nimatighat in Jorhat, and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, while its tributaries Jia Bharali is doing so at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili river at Dharamtul and Kampur in Nagaon are flowing above their respective danger marks.

The ASDMA report said authorities are running 58 relief camps and distribution centers in four districts, where 117 people are taking shelter.

The authorities have distributed 1,878.98 quintals of rice, dal, and salt, and other relief items like wheat bran, the ASDMA said.

