Flood victims protests at GHMC offices as govt stops relief

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana government stopped its flood relief fund, a series of protests ranging from roadblocks to a self-immolation bid were staged at the GHMC’s zonal offices on Saturday. Flood-hit victims from affected areas took to the streets urging the government to immediately issue cash relief to them.

Protestors at the GHMC’s Khairatabad zonal office alleged that earlier the corporators and authorities didn’t visit flood-affected areas under the Nampally constituency including Habeeb Nagar, Sitarambagh, Ahmed Nagar and Asif Nagar. They allged that the relief fund was being distributed only to a selected few families and that other families are yet to receive the amount.

Flood-hit victims returning back from GHMC office without flood relief money.

Several women and men were holding their Aadhar cards and demanding the relief amount from the government. However, it was in vain, as many tried joining submitting their documents to authorities but to no avail. In spite of the portests, people were returning back to their damaged homes with no financial aid, while others were waiting outside the GHMC office hoping that they would receive the relief amount of Rs. 10,000.

Speaking at the demonstration, Vice President of Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee (GHCC) Rashed Khan, said, “All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party members were distributing Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 5,000 of the Rs. 10,000 that was promised by the government. Over 30 to 45 families under Khairatabad and Nampally area are still waiting for their financial aid which could help them at least manage their livelihood.”

Women from flood-affected areas trying to submit their documents for flood relief on Saturday at Khairatabad GHMC office.

Aggrieved over stopping the distribution of flood relief, residents of BS Maqta also staged a protest at the GHMC’s central office. Women from several flood-affected areas who were demonstrating next to the GHMC headquarters claimed they have not received any funds and the government has stopped the distribution.

Flood victims complained of discrimination in the disbursement of immediate relief granted by the government. They alleged that people who are close to public representatives or political leaders are getting relief while many are being refused.

“We had waist-deep water in our houses, which damaged all our electronic items and furniture. local leaders had done discrimination while giving the flood relief, as they only distributed the money among their own relatives, friends and promised others that they would soon provide the same. We were waiting for them to return from one week, and instead, we came to know that the state government stopped its flood relief and so we came to protest,” said Santoshi Kumari, who was holding her one-year-old child in her hand and her Aadhar card in another.