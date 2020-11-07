Follow traffic rules for safety : HM Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali today said that people respect police by following traffic rules and norms for safety.

The traffic as well as population is on the rise and we need to be more cautious while moving on the roads, using vehicles he said.

He started a virtual run for road safety at Necklace road here and said that the state Police and traffic are playing their best role. Telangana police is the best in the country and we have to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents and related fatalities.

The home minister was referring to constable Babji who cleared traffic for an ambulance and got appreciation from finance minister To Harish Rao, CP Anjani Kumar and people.

The minister has advised the parents to deny vehicles to their young children who cause traffic problems. The youth and people should follow road safety norms and protect their lives, Mahamood Ali said.

The state government is taking all measures for the road safety and following norms the people have to follow he added. Staff of 50 police stations have participated in the virtual run.