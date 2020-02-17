Food scam worth Rs 2.5 crore busted in Niloufer Hospital

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A Complaint was lodged three months back that without proper recommendations of competent authorities, high protein diet was being supplied to nearly 1000 patients every day.

It may be mentioned that high protein diet is required only to pregnant women for which the contractor was charges Rs 16 extra daily. In this way, the contractor receives Rs 2.5 crore extra.

An inquiry committee headed by Director of Medical Education, Dr. Ramesh Reddy presented its report to state Health Secretary. The committee recommended to do away with the contractor.