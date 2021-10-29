Fool-proof arrangements made for Huzurabad by-elections

Hyderabad: Election authorities and the state government made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the by-election in Huzurabad segment. The Huzurabad segment has a total of 2,36,036 voters including 1,17,933 male voters and 119,102 women voters, according to information. There are 149 service voters 14 foreign and one belonging to another category, to cast votes in the by-elections.

The by-elections turned prestigious for the TRS, BJP and the congress parties which completed their continuous campaigning for the same on October 27.

The poll body has shifted 306 units each of EVMs, VVPATs and control units and 612 ballot units. In addition to this the authorities have kept some polling materials in reserve for any emergency use in the polling. They include 115 control units, 279 ballot units and 209 VVPATs for uninterrupted use of the polling process. The polling body has made arrangements for the purpose as Huzurabad Junior college is being used as a distribution center. Those officials and staff on the poll duty were asked to collect the poll materials from this center.

The mock polling will start one hour before the actual polls which will begin at 7 am and continue till 7 pm as per poll body in 306 polling stations.

The Polling was necessitated with Etela Rajender resigning to the MLA post followed by ouster of his minister post by the state government on land grab charges.

The Election commission, following corona protocols, has deployed 20 companies of police personnel for the smooth conduct of the polls. The Election Commission has directed the district collector, police officials of Karim Nagar district for the fair polls.

The polling personnel and officials on duty will shift the EVMs and polling materials to SRR Degree College in Karim Nagar. The Counting will be done of the votes polled at this degree college and announce the results on November 2.