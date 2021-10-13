Footballer Sunil Bathala to play Hero I-League

Hyderabad: Footballer Sunil Bathala has been chosen for the I-League. Sunil Bathala who has been nurtured by the Sreenidhi’s Deccan Football Club (SDFC) has been promoted to the first team that is competing in the upcoming HeroI-League.

Sunil Bathala, Center Defender, joined SDFC in December 2020. Born and raised in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, he is the first player from the club to be signed to the senior team. He was part of the hugely successful Indian Under-16 Camp. SDFC has helped him to transform into a technically sound and emotionally balanced professional player.

As part of its effort to encourage talent from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, SDFC empowered Sunil Bathala with world-class training, mentorship, and prepared him to perform confidently at the prestigious leagues in the country and the world.

He was selected to be part of the national leagues including, U15 sub-junior, U16 India, U17 Junior National ( BC Roy trophy), U19 SGFI National, and U19 Oorja National, among others.