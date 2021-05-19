For Telangana, KTR is the go-to for Covid resources on Twitter

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 infections has left the public helpless. With several complications on the rise, the attendants of the COVID-19 patients are hurtling helter-skelter looking for resources like hospital beds, medicines like Remdesivir and others, oxygen concentrators, among others.

For many, good samaritans on social media, especially Twitter, showed a way in finding necessary resources. We are already aware how individuals like Sonu Sood, and Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas are working for the needy in these times.

But all those in distress in Telangana are seeking direct help from one person–state minister for MA&UD, IT, KT Rama Rao.

For over one week, KTR has been actively responding to tweets seeking help with all kinds of resources, redirecting them to his office, who are promptly fulfilling those requests.

For example, Warangal-based user Vedantam Jaganmohan sought a ventilator bed for a COVID-19 patient from his village. Looking at how Twitter works, Jaganmohan is a nobody, a government bank officer with merely 25 followers.

But, within hours after he had tweeted, KTR responded and immediately directed Warangal Urban district collector to assist with the request.

“You saved a young farmer’s life from a remote village. God bless you, Sir,” Jaganmohan tweeted, after a ventilator bed was arranged at MGM, Warangal.

This is only one of the hundred requests which the minister has taken up in this week, dealing one case at a time.

@KTRTRS became the most active minister in the state, dealing with requests for hospital beds, oxygen concentrators and Remdesivir alike even past 12 at night.

We will take care brother @KTRoffice please assist asap https://t.co/w4uuMpCgvt — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 18, 2021

Will arrange asap @KTRoffice please coordinate as a priority https://t.co/v9LN7WHfes — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 18, 2021

Not only that, KTR is also dealing to pursue non-Covid cases, including those of infants needing beds, pregnant women and old people in need of financial assistance, among others.

But for Amphotericin B injection, the most sought after cases of Mucormycosis are being noticed across the state, KTR is asking patients to write to the director of medical education (dme@telangana.gov.in) who are verifying the authenticity of the requests.

Please send the same along with doctor’s prescription in an email to dme@telangana.Gov.in They are verifying the authenticity of the requests



My team @KTRoffice will also pursue with @DMETELANGANA https://t.co/coHcnOhfaz — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 19, 2021

Requests for help poured in from other states also, including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, but the minister did not choose to ignore them.

Request my friend @SidharthNSingh Ji to kindly assist as the patient is in UP https://t.co/TnlBUgDU8Y — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 19, 2021

Request @MekapatiGoutham Garu to take care as patient is in Kurnool, AP https://t.co/WYyhKoir5e — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 18, 2021

Ma’m, since the patient is in Bhopal, MP I will request Hon’ble CM Sri @ChouhanShivraj Ji or his office to help



My friend @yashodhararaje Ji may also be able to assist https://t.co/ukcrPxdXdX — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 16, 2021

This could be only a portion of requests that are being taken up and fulfilled, but appreciation pours in for KTR for his prompt response in times when Central and state governments are turning deaf ear to people’s issues amid a raging pandemic.

The 44-year-old too recently recovered from COVID-19, after being hospitalized for a brief while. He is currently heading the COVID-19 task force in the state, that expedites the supply of any day-to-day medicines and vaccines in the state.