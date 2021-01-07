For the first time, UN uses Urdu in its communication

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Geneva: The United Nations, for the first time in its history, had issued its Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s New Year greeting in Urdu along with its hitherto 6 official languages which are English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.

The Urdu speakers from the Indian subcontinent express their gratitude to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for using Urdu language for his communication.

Urdu language across world

Urdu speakers, apart from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are found everywhere in the world. They are residing in more than 40 countries of the world. Urdu is taught in most of the cities of USA, UK, France and Germany as well as most of the Gulf countries and the Arab world.

There are many newspapers and magazines which are published from Canada, New York, London, Germany and many other places.