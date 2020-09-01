Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1 Cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 1 : About 75 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs one crore were seized by Assam Rifles in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on tip-off, the troops of 23 Sector Assam Rifles raided some makeshift structures at Tlangsam Xg areas under Champhai district late on Monday evening and recovered 75 cases of foreign origin cigarettes, smuggled from Myanmar.

The recovered items were handed over to Custom Preventive Force for further investigations and prosecution. However, no arrest has been made so far.

On August 29, over one lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, also known as party drugs, worth Rs 3.50 crore have been seized by the Assam Rifles from a person in the same Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

Mountainous Mizoram has an unfenced international border of 404 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh. While the BSF guards the Bangladesh border, the border with Myanmar is looked after by the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles troopers have so far seized drugs and other contraband including heroin worth around Rs 27 crore since July 1 in Mizoram after these were smuggled from Myanmar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

