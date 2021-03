Hyderabad: Air Intelligence Unit personnel recovered huge foreign currency from a Dubai-bound passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad near here on Wednesday.

The seized currency of various denominations was worth Rs 1.3 crore.

The passenger, Mohammed, was trying to smuggle the foreign currency of various countries to Dubai.

The errant passenger was handed over to the customs sleuths.

Source: UNI