‘Foreign Drones’: In 2-year-old video, #LucknowGirl argues over black colour gate

Lucknow: Days after a video of her hitting a cabbie at a Lucknow traffic crossing went viral, another video of the girl has surfaced on social media, in which she can be seen yelling violently at her neighbors for painting their house’s wall black.

In the video, the woman Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav can be heard pleading with authorities to urge their neighbor to repaint their house because black attracts “foreign drones,” which are dangerous to the lives of residents residing in the neighborhood.

“Inhe aap bolen ki yeh wall ko anti-black karaye kyon, kyonki inki wajah see yahan international drones ghoomte hain, aur poori colony ki jaan khatre mein hain” (Ask them to repaint the wall anti-black, why, because international drones keep flying in the area, causing threat to our lives), the woman could be heard saying in the video.

A police officer then told her, “You go home, I’ll make them understand, and I’ll take it in writing from them.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshini has been charged with assaulting the cabbie by Uttar Pradesh police. The case was registered when the man who was slapped filed a complaint, according to Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central (Lucknow).

“In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections,” DCP Sinha said.