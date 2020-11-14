Foreign embassies celebrate quiet Diwali sans socialising

New Delhi, Nov 14 : Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just celebrated across India, but all over the world with the same pomp and grandeur.

Following in the footsteps of the festival’s tradition and culture, foreign embassies in the national Capital on Saturday greeted the countrymen on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Though there were no grand celebrations or any kind of events organised this Diwali in the foreign embassies in Delhi owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign delegates and ambassadors of countries like the US, Russia, Peru, Australia etc. celebrated a quiet Diwali, wishing all the Indian people a very “Happy Diwali”.

The Peruvian embassy in the national capital told IANS, “We are staying at our homes and avoiding major social gatherings. We celebrated Diwali by sharing gifts with several people at the embassy on Thursday, following all the social distancing norms. The celebrations were toned down a little this year due to obvious reasons. But despite that, Diwali has always been an auspicious occasion for all of us.”

The embassy further said, “We are aware that Diwali is the most awaited festival for Indians in the whole year, so we share your happiness and wish all the countrymen a very “Happy Diwali”.”

Current German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, also wished a happy and prosperous Diwali to the people of the country, saying, “This year Covid-19 has changed the way we celebrate the festival of Diwali. There are neither parties of any kind, nor meeting with people this Diwali. But the festival of lights sends a message to the people to illuminate the brightness in their lives by spreading happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Diwali to everyone.”

There were no celebrations at the US Embassy this time. Last year, the embassy had shared a video on its official Twitter handle which showed several American women dancing to a song celebrating Diwali and conveying Diwali greetings to all Indians.

Due to the ongoing pandemic this year, the US Embassy took to Twitter to greet the people of India.

The current Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’ Farrell, also wished everyone a “Happy Diwali” and shared a video spreading a message about the festival.

The message read, “In Australia, of every 35th citizen in the country, there is always an Indian citizen. The relationship between the Indian and Australian communities is so strong and vibrant that Diwali is celebrated there too. Happy Diwali to all Indian people. This year we are living in challenging times of Covid-19, so celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm and precautions with your friends and families.”

No celebrations were held at the Russian Embassy as well.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.