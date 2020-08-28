Forest officials install CCTV cameras to track elusive leopard

By SM Bilal Updated: 28th August 2020 1:55 pm IST

Hyderabad: Once again panic gripped among the residents of Rajendranagar and surroundings as the fresh movements of elusive leopard have been noticed near Himayat Sagar.

After the leopard killed a calf in Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) near the Outer Ring Road, the police and forest officials have installed CCTV cameras to track the movements of the predator.

Forest officials have installed CCTV cameras in Rajendra Nagar to track the elusive leopard

A team of DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy and ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy have visited the site where the leopard has targeted the cattle.

READ:  Revanth, Shabbir Ali meets family of Uzma fatima in Old city
Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close