Forest officials install CCTV cameras to track elusive leopard

Hyderabad: Once again panic gripped among the residents of Rajendranagar and surroundings as the fresh movements of elusive leopard have been noticed near Himayat Sagar.

After the leopard killed a calf in Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) near the Outer Ring Road, the police and forest officials have installed CCTV cameras to track the movements of the predator.

A team of DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy and ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy have visited the site where the leopard has targeted the cattle.