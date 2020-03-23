Form panel to decide parole for undertrials, SC to states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the state governments to constitute a high power committee comprising the Principal Secretary (Home) and the Chairman of the state legal service authority to determine which class of convicts or undertrials can be released on parole or interim bail.

The Chief Justice of India, S.A. Bobde, said that for instance, prisoners can be considered for parole or interim bail where the maximum punishment is up to seven years or less.

Source: IANS

