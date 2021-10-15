Form spl team, develop policy on land reforms: AP CM Jagan

Hyderabad: Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered government officials to form a special team including people who have expertise in land records and legal matters to develop an appropriate policy during a review meeting of land survey.

He also instructed officials to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones and required software to complete the land surveys and told them to take measures to secure the survey data with the help of experienced people and organizations.

In a review meeting on the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Rakshana’ scheme, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to complete the comprehensive land survey within the deadline and ordered them to process land registrations and mutations at village secretariats.

The AP chief minister also instructed officials to update records during all the land transactions, and then term the registration process complete only after duly listing the details of both buyers and sellers. He also asked officials to form a special team including people who have expertise in land records and legal matters to develop an appropriate policy.

A press note from the chief minister’s office said that based on the recommendations of the special team, SoPs for registration and mutation process will be formed ensuring that these services are within the village secretariats, where people need not go around various offices. Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed authorities to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones and required software to complete the land survey.

He also asked officials to take measures to secure the survey data with the help of experienced people and organizations. Further, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take up a weeklong updation program once every year to ensure transparency. He said that the reforms should be beneficial to the farmers and landowners leaving no scope for corruption.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that appropriate action should be taken to avoid the mistakes that took place in the records of prohibited lands during the previous government and also emphasized on the need to put a check on this regard. He directed the authorities to come up with a policy on this ensuring that such mistakes and deliberate actions are not repeated and strengthen the system.

The officials informed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, that so far, survey was completed in 51 villages which were undertaken as pilot project and assured that another 650 villages will be completed by December 2021, covering one village from each mandal.

Moreover, the officials added that the survey will be completed in 2400 villages by June 22, 2022 and another 2400 villages by August 2022, covering a total of 5500 villages. They stated that by June 2023, the entire survey will be completed. As part of the pilot project, they informed the that 30,679 farms were surveyed in 51 villages, updating the details of 3549 land owners.

The chief minister was informed that officials have also resolved 572 queries from revenue and 1480 from survey related and 235 officers have resolved border disputes. Upon completion of the survey, a pass book with full details and maps have been given to the farmers, they claimed.

