Hyderabad: Research scholar of Oxford University and former President of Students’ Union of Aligarh Muslim University, Abdullah Azam addressed the students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) who were agitating against CAA.

In his speech, Mr. Abdullah Azam supported the protest launched by MANUU students and told that CAA is unconstitutional and hence, it should be withdrawn.