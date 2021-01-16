Former AP Minister Akhila Priya bail plea deferred

Hyderabad: Petition of former minister of Andhra Pradesh state and the main accused in Bowenpally based hockey player Praveen Rao’ kidnap case was adjourned by a local court till Monday.

Akhila priya filed her bail application for the second consecutive term after her first bail application was rejected by a Secunderabad court. In her petition she told the court that she was not doing well and urged the court to grant her bail.

The advocates for the former minister thought that she would get the bail in the sensational case. However the issued orders to police and asked them to file their counter in the case.

It later adjourned the case to the next week. The complete hearing on the case is likely to take place on Monday.

Akhila priya was sent to three days police custody after the police concerned filed a petition in the court seeking her custody.

She was later sent to judicial remand to chanchalguda prison after her police custody was over. The husband of the former minister Bhargav Ram who is accused number two in the case is on the large in the case.