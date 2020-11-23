Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

Guwahati: Former Chief Minister of Assam Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 86.

Giving information about his demise, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi breathed his last at 5.34 pm on Monday at Guwahati Medical College.”

Gogoi whose health condition started deteriorating last Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

The veteran Congress Party leader was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis.

