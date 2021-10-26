Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay HC

Mumbai: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General for India, will represent Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court in his bail application in the cruise ship drug case.

A single bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre is considering the bail application today.

It was Senior Advocate Amit Desai who represented Khan before the Special NDPS Court, Mumbai, which denied him bail on October 19. Earlier, Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde had represented Khan before the Magistrate’s court for bail. The Magistrate’s Court rejected the bail application on October 8 as non-maintainable observing that it was the Special NDPS Court that was competent to consider the same.

Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Mr Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General for India and team Karanjawala & Co., consisting of Senior Partners – Ms Ruby Singh Ahuja and Mr Sandeep Kapur And Mr Amit Desai, Senior Advocate, Mr Satish Manshinde, Senior Advocate, Ms Anandini Fernandes, Advocate along with Mr Rustom Mulla, Partner, Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla will represent Aryan Khan.