Former Dy CM seeks Assembly session in Goa to discuss pandemic

Panaji, Sep 15 : Former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Sudin Dhavalikar, on Monday wrote to acting Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to call a five-day session of the state legislative Assembly to discuss the government’s preparedness to address the Covid-19 pandemic, among other issues.

In his letter to Koshyari, who is the Governor of Maharashtra, Dhavalikar also said that the failure of the state government to create adequate infrastructure for the treatment of Covid-19 patients as well as testing of suspect cases had led to the rise in the fatality rate in the state.

“I would like to reiterate on the Covid-19 pandemic issue which has slipped away from government control due to inadequate infrastructure specially dedicated Covid-19 hospital with comorbidity patients, Covid care centres, and specialised equipment machinery for testing as well as treatment. The fatality graph is ascending at an alarming rate,” Dhavalikar said in his letter to Koshyari.

On Monday, a record 14 persons died across the state due to Covid-19.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that a five-day session of the state Assembly should be called to discuss the key pandemic issues, along with other concerns related to environment, and the ongoing Mhadei river water sharing dispute with Karnataka etc.

In his letter, Dhavalikar also slammed the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led ruling dispensation for passing the state budget without any discussion during the one-day budget session which was held on July 27.

“Perhaps it might have been the first time in Goa’s history that such a malpractice (was) adopted by the government,” Dhavalikar said.

Source: IANS

