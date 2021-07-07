Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday registered a case against former Hyderabad Mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain and three others for allegedly assaulting the policemen.

According to the sources, there was a land dispute pertaining to a piece of land located at Film Nagar was going on between Nikhil Reddy and others. Today former Mayor Hyderabad Mohammed Majid Hussain who is also the AIMIM corporator from Mehdipatnam division along with a fellow corporator Nanal Nagar division Naseeruddin and two others Ahmed and Akbar reached the disputed site and allegedly tried to enter the plot upon which the Nikhil Reddy resisted.

Former Hyderabad Mayor Majid Hussain booked for assaulting police pic.twitter.com/eS3xnWwIwT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 7, 2021

On receiving the information, a team of Banjarahills led by its Inspector Shiva Chandra and others reached the spot. In the meantime Majid Hussain and his followers started arguing with police about their presence at the spot. In the meantime the former Mayor allegedly assaulted the Inspector and caused obstruction for their discharging duties.

The videos of threatening and assaulting the police Inspector by Majid Hussain went viral on social media forcing the police to register suo-moto case under IPC section 353 (Assaulting a public servant) and 506 (Intimidation), while another case has also been registered for against the AIMIM corporators for allegedly trespassing and threatening Nikhil Reddy who claims to be owner of the land.

Sources said that Nikhil Reddy claimed that he had purchased land measuring 850 square yards from Jubilee Hills co-operative housing society while Majid Hussain’s followers claim that they got it from one Haneef.

The police have registered two cases and investigation is underway.