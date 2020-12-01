Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Kamal Haasan’s MNM party

Chennai, Dec 1 : Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu on Tuesday joined Makkal Needhi Maiam floated by actor turned politician Kamal Haasan. Babu has been made the party’s General Secretary-Headquarters.

Speaking to the media here, Kamal Haasan said that Babu — who had taken voluntary retirement after serving the Tamil Nadu government — will handle the party’s information technology, data, research and other issues.

Babu said he foresees IT-enabled predictive governance, which would obviate the need for people to go to government offices for applying for documents.

Kamal Haasan said he would seek Rajinikanth’s support in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The MNM founder said that if Rajinikanth enters politics he too would contest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

