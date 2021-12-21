Former IPS officer and BSP leader Praveen Kumar targets TRS govt

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar today targeted the state government and alleged that it was diluting all the government universities of Telangana. He alleged that the state government was helping the private universities.

Speaking to media persons in Warangal, he made it clear that he had sacrificed his seven years long service to change the lives of the students of the state. He also said that he had joined the BSP to bring light to the lives of the students. Targeting CM KCR, he alleged that the CM was conspiring to prevent the poor people of the state from pursing higher education and added that KCR was scared of the fact that the poor , if educated , would question him.

He demanded that the state government release Rs 10,000 crore for the development of universities. “The BSP would not sleep till justice is done to the students and the universities,” he said.

He called upon the people to give an opportunity to the BSP and added that their main objectives were to provide free education, free health services and provision of jobs.