Former minister Akhila Priya bail plea rejected in city court

Hyderabad: The Former Minister of Andhra Pradesh State Bhuma Akhila once again received a blow in a Secunderabad court. The Court rejected her bail and returned her bail application for the second consecutive term by stating that it was not competent enough to grant bail to her .

The police have filed a memo in the case and told the court that they had slapped more number of criminal sections against her.

They said that they had included sections related to dacoit against her . While returning Akhila priya’s bail plea, the court said that the offences which carry life term of convictions would not come under its purview.

The counsel for the former minister are now planning to file a bail plea in Nampally sessions court and seek bail to he