Former minister Azmeera Chandulal passes away at 66

Hyderabad: Former Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister of Telangana, Azmeera Chandulal breathed his last at 66 on Thursday night.

Chandulal, who served as a minister in former AP Chief Minister (undivided) NT Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet was suffering from COVID-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Chandulal’s death and offered heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. Tweeting in Telugu, he recalled the services of Chaudulal from sarpanch to the minister. “His services to the tribals could not be forgotten and his demise left a void in the TRS party,” the CM said.

మాజీ మంత్రి శ్రీ అజ్మీరా చందూలాల్ మృతి పట్ల సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ తీవ్ర సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. గ్రామ సర్పంచ్ గా తమ రాజకీయ ప్రస్థానాన్ని మొదలుపెట్టిన శ్రీ చందూలాల్, ములుగు శాసనసభా స్థానం నుంచి మూడుసార్లు ఎమ్మెల్యేగా, వరంగల్ నియోజకవర్గం నుండి ఎంపీగా రెండుసార్లు ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 16, 2021

Chandulal started his political career in 1981 and was first elected as the Sarpanch of Jaggannapet village. He was also the politburo member of the TDP and TRS.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender condoled the death of Chandulal. Taking to Twitter he wrote, it is sad to learn the news and conveyed his condolences to the family.