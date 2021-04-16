Former minister Azmeera Chandulal passes away at 66

Former Former minister Azmeera Chandulal breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night after suffering from COVID-19.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 16th April 2021 7:40 pm IST
Azmeera Chandulal (photo-Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister of Telangana, Azmeera Chandulal breathed his last at 66 on Thursday night.

Chandulal, who served as a minister in former AP Chief Minister (undivided) NT Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet was suffering from COVID-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Chandulal’s death and offered heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. Tweeting in Telugu, he recalled the services of Chaudulal from sarpanch to the minister. “His services to the tribals could not be forgotten and his demise left a void in the TRS party,” the CM said.

Chandulal started his political career in 1981 and was first elected as the Sarpanch of Jaggannapet village. He was also the politburo member of the TDP and TRS. 

Health Minister Eatala Rajender condoled the death of Chandulal. Taking to Twitter he wrote, it is sad to learn the news and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button