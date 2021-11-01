Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer killed in car crash

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st November 2021 11:28 am IST
Kochi: In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year’s runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

“On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot,” police said.

