Former MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu appointed Telangana TDP chief

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Bakkani Narasimhulu as the new president of the Telangana TDP President on Monday.

Narasimhulu met the TDP chief at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility.

He also met TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, who congratulated and stressed the need for standing by the side of the people and fight for solutions to their problems.

TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana has recently resigned to the party and joined TRS, the ruling party of Telangana.