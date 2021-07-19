Former MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu appointed Telangana TDP chief

Narasimhulu met the TDP chief at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility.

By ANI|   Updated: 19th July 2021 2:00 pm IST
Former MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu appointed Telangana TDP chief
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with Bakkani Narasimhulu (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Bakkani Narasimhulu as the new president of the Telangana TDP President on Monday.

Narasimhulu met the TDP chief at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility.

He also met TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, who congratulated and stressed the need for standing by the side of the people and fight for solutions to their problems.

MS Education Academy

TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana has recently resigned to the party and joined TRS, the ruling party of Telangana.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button