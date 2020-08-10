Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

By Sana Sikander Published: 10th August 2020 1:33 pm IST
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee said that he has tested positive for the highly-infectious virus and had advised all the people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.  

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee tweeted.

