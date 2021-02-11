Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash files a petition for new passport

Hyderabad: Former CEO of TV9 news channel V Ravi Prakash on Wednesday filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking issuance of a new passport for him and permission to travel to the United States to visit his daughter.

In July 2019, Justice G Sridevi of Telangana high court granted bail to V Ravi Prakash. Against him are cases booked various sections of IPC and IT Act filed at Banjara Hills and Cyberabad police stations.

According to Ravi Prakash’s lawyer Pradyumna Kumar Reddy, Ravi was sacked from TV9 on May 8, 2019, by its new management and was not given enough time to collect his personal belongings, including his passport from his office room at the channel’s head office.

“His passport was lying there but he was denied entry into the office. He tried to obtain a fresh passport stating these facts, but the passport officials were insisting that the same should be informed to the court that granted him bail and obtain necessary permission for the same,” the counsel said.

The judge then asked the police personnel seeking clarification on Ravi Prakash’s request for his passport.