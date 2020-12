Hyderabad: Founder of Medina and Global Group of Institutions KM Arifuddin passed away today.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Asar Prayer at Shahi Masjid, Public Garden.

People can visit Medina Public School, Himayathnagar between 1 and 3 p.m. to pay homage.

Due to pandemic, people are urged to wear mask and follow social distancing norms.

It may be mentioned that he is survived by his wife, sons, KM Minhajuddin, KM Fasihuddin and daughter, Maria Tabassum.