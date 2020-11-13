Four arrested for selling firecrackers in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 13 : The Gurugram police have arrested four people from Sarhaul, Gadoli Khurd and Badshahpur villages for allegedly selling fireworks, violating the latest National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Roshan Lal, Arun Kumar of Sarhaul village, Sunil of Gadoli Khurd village and Gagan Raheja alias Toni of Badshahpur village.

The Gurugram police Chief K.K. Rao has given directions to the patrolling teams to keep an eye on fireworks shops and godown and ensure raids at several busy market areas of the city to check illegal sale of firecrackers in Gurugram ahead of Diwali festival.

Routine checks are being conducted with a view to enforcing the NGT’s November 9 order, prohibiting the sale of fireworks and crackers in Delhi-NCR until December 1. The order was issued to curb pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers.

In Sarhaul, Gadoli Khurd and Badashpur villages the shops were sealed in the presence of a duty magistrate after a tip-off that crackers were being stored there for sale, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

The police recovered 7 boxes of firecrackers including bombs, rockets, ‘anar’ and ‘phuljhari’ from the shop and lodged a case against the culprits for allegedly flouting the NGT order.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused at three police stations as per jurisdiction. The arrested men will be produced in court on Friday, Boken said.

