Four CCB cops test positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Four central crime branch (CCB) police personnel tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

So far, eighteen police personnel, including an official of the ACP rank and 12 from Ullal police station, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district in the last few days, police sources said.

A policeman from Mangaluru Rural station and another from Puttur station have also been infected.

All the personnel who tested positive have been admitted to the designated COVID-19 hospitals.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said adequate protection has been provided to police personnel who were fighting the pandemic and the members of their families.

As of Thursday, the total coronavirus cases in the district stood at 923 and the toll 18 while the state’s infection count has crossed the 18,000 mark with 272 deaths.

Source: PTI