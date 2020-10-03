Four from Rajasthan held for creating fake cops Facebook IDs

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police have busted a racket of interstate fraudsters who were involved in creating fake profiles of police officers on Facebook.

Four persons from Rajasthan were nabbed by a special team of Nalgonda police. According to the DIG, AV Ranganath, based on specific information and technical evidence Nalgonda police arrested Mustaqeen Khan, Shahid, and Saddam Khan along with a minor boy from Ketwada area in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Three accused were arrested from Rajasthan

The officer informed that, though the arrested fraudsters were involved cyber crimes earlier, but this time they targeted the profiles of police officers across the country by creating fake ones.

Officials said that the accused created as many as 350 fake social media of police officials belonging to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

The cheaters have created 81 fake accounts of Telangana police officers.