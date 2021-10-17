Four gates of Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar lifted to let excess water into Musi River

By Sameer|   Published: 17th October 2021 9:44 am IST
Two more floodgates of Himayatsagar lifted
Gates of Himayat sagar lifted to ease pressure on the dam. (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall for the past few days, authorities on Saturday lifted four gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar up to two feet height to allow the flow of excess water into the Musi River.

The decision was taken after the level of the water in Himayat Sagar reached Full Tank Level (FTL) i.e., 1763.50 feet. The level of water in Osman Sagar too reached FTL i.e., 1790 feet.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, October 17. According to the IMD, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely to occur at many places over Telangana until October 19.

Study by BITS Pilani Hyderabad

A study conducted by BITS Pilani Hyderabad claimed that rainfall of 440.35mm over a period of 17 days can submerge half of the area under GHMC limits.

The study also mentioned that areas of Charminar, LB Nagar, Kukatpally and Alwal are prone to flooding than other GHMC zones

