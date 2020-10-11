Four held for murdering man at G.B. Road in snatching bid

New Delhi, Oct 11 : Four thieves who ended up murdering a man at G.B. Road in Kamla Market area of central Delhi during a mobile phone snatching bid have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused had stabbed Aman after he chased and caught one of them as they fled after snatching the mobile phone of his friend.

According to a senior police officer, around midnight on the intervening night of October 4 and 5, Anirudh Kumar Yadav, along with his friend Aman, Hariom and Raju, were roaming around G.B. Road. Yadav then went to relieve himself and Aman went to purchase cigarettes. A person snatched Yadav’s mobile phone and tried to flee from the spot, but Aman chased and caught him.

“In the meantime, associates of the robber reached there and stabbed Aman with a knife. Yadav also reached there and he too was stabbed on his arm by the robbers, who ran away towards Ajmeri Gate. Yadav took Aman to RML Hospital in an autorickshaw but he was declared dead by the doctors,” the officer said.

The accused arrested were identified as Fardeen, Rahat, Suhaib and Salman, all residents of Seelampur area of east Delhi, and at G.B. Road for pick-pocketing when they decided to snatch a mobile phone.

Source: IANS

