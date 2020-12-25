Four including Chinese national held in instant loan fraud case

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad busted a instant loan app racket and arrested four members including a Chinese national.

According to police Commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, the police have raided “Cubevo Technology Private Limited” (Skyline) located in the city headed by a Chinese National .

Its head office is located in Delhi named “Skyline Innovations Technologies India Private Limited” which is registered in ROC, Gurgaon and its Directors are Zixia Zhang (Chinese National) & Umapati aka Ajay and they developed 11 Instant Loan applications which offer loans to individuals and collect huge repayments (including interest, processing charges, GST, Default charges and once loan period is over they charge 1% penalty) and also resort to systematic abusing, harassing, threatening of the defaulters through call centers run by them.

They even blackmail the borrowers by sending fake legal notices to their relatives and family members. Recently Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad have registered 8 cases against these loan applications and investigated into the cases.

Yi Bai aka Dennis, a Chinese National, resident of Delhi, Jiangxi, Shanghai, South West China, SatyaPal Khyalia, of Delhi and native of Sikhar District , Rajasthan , Aniriddh Malhotra, of Rajasthan and Murathoti Richie.

The prime accused Zixia Zhang with the help of a his Singapore based company developed 11 instant loan applications offering loans to the individuals aged between 20- 40 years with high interest rates.

Then in the month of Dec 2019, Zixia Zhang along with Umapati established a company called DIGIPEERGO TECH PVT LTD initially and then established SKY LINE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED and offered loans through the above mentioned applications. To get the repayments from the loan borrowers they have set up four more call centers in various parts of the country.

During the operation the police have seized Laptops , 2

Cell Phones and1 Bank A/c – 2 Crores.

List of Instant Loan Applications:

1) Loan Gram 2) Cash Train 3) Cash Bus 4) AAA Cash 5) Super Cash 6) Mint Cash 7) Happy Cash 8) Loan Card 9) Repay One 10) Money Box 11) Monkey box

Police Advisory on loan apps

Don’t download any Insta Loan Apps from Play store or other source which are not having proper licences from Government authorities.

Don’t give your personnel and bank credentials to anyone.

Please go through the terms and conditions and verify the licences of the companies whoever offering loans, whether they obtained from the concerned authorities like RBI, Dist Collector.

Don’t download any App who asks to give access to the contacts, files, Gallery.