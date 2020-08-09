Four Maoist camps busted in Odisha

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 4:07 am IST
Four Maoist camps busted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 : At least four Maoist camps were busted and a huge cache of live ammunition and other articles were seized following an exchange of fire between the ultras and the security personnel in the Gandhamardhan reserve forest in Odisha’s Bargarh district, the police said on Sunday.

About 10 to 15 CPI (Maoists) activists managed to escape after the exchange of fire that took place at around 7.30 a.m. on Saturday, said a statement issued by the Odisha Police.

Upon reliable intelligence input regarding the camping of CPI (Maoists) activists planning violent anti-state activities in the Gandhamardhan reserve forest area, Special Operation Group (SOG) teams of Bargarh-Bolangir along with CRPF platoons started joint an anti-Naxal operation in the area.

An exchange of fire took place for around 30 minutes. The naxal group could manage to escape taking advantage of the dense forest and heavy rainfall, the police said.

During the search operation, the SOG team found four naxal camps in a row and recovered live ammunition, empty cartridges and camp articles from the spot.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close