Four member inter-state cheating gang busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team busted Inter-State “West Bengal” cheating gang & apprehended four accused persons Afsar Hussain, Aslam Rocky Mallick,Mohammed Nayeem & Mohammed Samiruddin

According to police, Afsar Hussain formed a gang with his associates and use to move in Metropolitan Cities of Telangana, Tamilnadu, Karnataka States allegedly pledging fake gold ornaments in different jewellers/Pawn brokers in cheating manner obtain loan and disappear with the amount.

He use to purchase gold coated ornaments like chain, necklace from Bada Bazar, Kolkata for Rs. 5,000/- to 6,000/- each ornament.

The gang members use to travel Hyderabad by train and staying in various lodges nearby Railway Stations. while moving in the area they use to target pawn brokers and jewelers by informing that their family relative has been undergoing treatment in Hospital.

They use to show Hospital case sheet and need money in emergency by showing gold coated ornaments with fake invoice to believe as genuine gold.

Once the gang obtain loan by pledge the ornament. Meanwhile other gang members are observe the movement of customers and escape from the spot with the amount.

