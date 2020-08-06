Four missing minor girls found, sent back home

The girls reached Aligarh but forgot the way to their grandparents' house and began crying

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 6th August 2020 2:29 pm IST

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Four minor girls, three of them from the same family and two of them aged 2 and 3 years, who had gone missing from Ahmadgarh town near here, were traced to Aligarh.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the four had ventured out of their homes in Ahmadgarh on Tuesday afternoon to go to their maternal grandparents in Aligarh and were tracked down on Wednesday.

The SSP said a 14-year-old girl started from Ahmadgarh for Aligarh, nearly 45 km away, along with her friend of the same age and her two toddler sisters.

The girls reached Aligarh but forgot the way to their grandparents’ house and began crying. This attracted the attention of a passer-by, Kaptan Khan.

He consoled the girls and handed them over to police after giving them food.

The girls were taken to their homes in Ahmadgarh and handed over to their parents.

