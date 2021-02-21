Four more arrested in Rinku Sharma murder case

New Delhi, Feb 21 : Four more persons have been held in connection with the Rinku Sharma murder case taking the total number of arrested persons to nine, Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch, which took over the case last week, identified the four as Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Faiyaz and Faizan.

25-year-old Rinku Sharma, who was working at a private hospital, was stabbed to death by some men from his locality in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on February 10.

The police have already arrested five accused in connection with the case — Danish, Islam, Zahid, Mehtab and Tajuddin.

Earlier the police said on February 10 some youth went to a restaurant to celebrate a birthday party. During that time, a scuffle broke out over some business rivalry related to the shutting down of a restaurant. After that some boys involved in the fight reached Rinku’s house and stabbed him.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.