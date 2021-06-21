Four new Andhra Pradesh MLCs sworn in

Amaravati: Four new members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council, R. V. Ramesh Yadav, K. Moshen Raju, Thota Trimurthulu and Lella Appi Reddy were sworn in on Monday.

Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam officiated at the swearing in ceremony, held in the Council chairman’s chamber in the Assembly for all the four MLCs sent to the Council under the Governor’s quota.

Balasubrahmanyam handed over the Council’s rules and regulations kit to Yadav, Raju, Trimurthulu and Reddy. Raju thanked Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making him an MLC.

Ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, Mekathoti Sucharita, Taneti Vanita, Sri Ranganadha Raju, Gummanuru Jayaram and others also attended the ceremony.