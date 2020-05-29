Four spurious cotton seed sellers held police seize Rs 50 Lac

Hyderabad: Acting on specific information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with officials of agricultural department and Police Kandukur PS conducted a joint raid and nabbed four persons namely 1) ManyamLaxminarayana (46), 2) PinjariYusifBasha (27), 3) Mala Dasari Suresh (21) and 4) VempatiBachi (42) and Hussain Saheb is absconding on the outskirts of Kandukuru village of RR district while they were transporting the spurious cotton seed in order to sell the same to gullible farmers.

The police officials have seized (39) bags containing around two tons of spurious cotton seed along with a DCM van, a seed processing machine, two seed packing machines, one colour tin, and 76,700 numbers of empty seed packing covers of various brands from their possession.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda said, “The case has been registered at Kandukuru police station under 420 IPC section 3 (1) of seeds (control) order-1983, clause-7 of fertilizers (control) order-1985, section 3 (2) (D) of EC Act-1955 and section 29 (1) (C) of insecticides Act-1968.”

Commissioner further informed that the seized material includes (39) bags of BT-3/HT loose cottonseed containing nearly two tons (each bag weighing 51.28 Kgs and worth of Rs.32, 44,444, (30) packets of cotton seed each packet weighing (450) grams and worth of Rs. 21, 900, Empty seed packing covers – (76,700) numbers, DCM Van, One seed processing machine, Two seed packing machines, and One colour tin —total worth of seized property is Rs.50 Lakhs.

