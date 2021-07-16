Four startups to receive grants under COVID-19 program RAFTAAR

Hyderabad: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), the social incubator at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Indian Institute of Information Technology- Hyderabad (IIIT-H), alongside EPAM Systems has launched RAFTAAR, a COVID-19 support acceleration program today.

The RAFTAAR program is a part of EPAM’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts to support four nonprofit enterprises with a grant of Rs 1,00,000 and other non-financial support. The startups selected for the program are the Jivoule Biofuels, Terka Solutions Private Limited, InTech Harness Private Limited and ClimateX.

These startups are attempting to harness technology to improve access and impact in the areas of Healthcare, Agriculture, and Environment. The program was introduced keeping in mind the disruptions faced by these businesses during COVID-19 and hopes to help them amplify their impact on sustainability.

RAFTAAR will include boot camps, mentorship programs, and refined business models alongside IIT-H’s technology expertise. “COVID-19 has disrupted the entire society and support for Social Startups is an essential tool to build back better. This is a timely program that has been designed in keeping with the institute’s credo of encouraging research and education that makes a difference,” said Professor Ramesh Loganathan, Director of AIC-IIITH.

AIC-IIITH, situated in the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIITH – is one of the oldest techology incubators in the country which supports tech-based social startups.