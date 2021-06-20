Four super speciality hospitals to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet in a meeting has approved to establish four new super speciality hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Earlier, the government had designated the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli as a COVID-19 care center. In the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the facilities at the TIMS Hospital will be modernized and developed into super speciality hospital.

Apart from upgrading the TIMS hospital, the state government in order to cater to the needs of the residents has decided to establish three super speciality hospitals.

Out of them, one will be built at the premises of the Government Chest Hospital, the second hospital will be constructed at the Gaddiannaram fruit market which was recently shifted and a third super speciality hospital will set up between Alwal and outer ring road in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

In the Cabinet meeting, it was also decided to modernize the existing vegetable market in Kothapet and convert it into an integrated vegetable and meat market.